Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Pure Storage, Inc. offers enterprise data storage platform. The company’s storage platform provides Purity Operating Environment, a flash-optimized software; FlashArray, a modular and scalable all-flash array hardware and Pure1, a cloud-based management and support platform. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The company serves cloud-based software and service providers, consumer Web, education, energy, financial services, governments, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail and telecommunications sectors. Pure Storage, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSTG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Pacific Crest reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr raised shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) opened at 11.97 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39 billion. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 37.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business earned $197 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post ($0.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/pure-storage-inc-pstg-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1141791.html.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $40,525.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at $275,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 344,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $4,137,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Pure Storage by 29.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 27.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides an enterprise data storage platform. The Company’s storage platform consists of approximately three integrated components, including the Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software; FlashArray, which is its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware, and Pure1, which is its cloud-based management and support.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.