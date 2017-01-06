Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 209,220 Shares of AAR Corp. (AIR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 61.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of AAR Corp. worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AAR Corp. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,174,000 after buying an additional 67,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in AAR Corp. by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,450,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,185,000 after buying an additional 43,767 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in AAR Corp. by 36.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after buying an additional 364,032 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AAR Corp. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 53,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AAR Corp. by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) traded up 0.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 149,588 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.57. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter. AAR Corp. had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of AAR Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Gabelli started coverage on AAR Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAR Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

In other news, VP John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $361,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,114.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

