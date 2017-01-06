Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4,199,000 Position in Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Navigation Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trimble Navigation worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Trimble Navigation by 10.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Trimble Navigation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble Navigation during the third quarter worth $201,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble Navigation during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trimble Navigation by 0.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded down 0.16% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. 949,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.23. Trimble Navigation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $584.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.09 million. Trimble Navigation had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Trimble Navigation’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Navigation Ltd. will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trimble Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Trimble Navigation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trimble Navigation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

In related news, VP Chris Gibson sold 29,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $849,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Veneziano sold 109,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $3,319,414.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

