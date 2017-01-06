Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4,072,000 Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,230 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of ABM Industries worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 36,459 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 38.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ABM Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) traded down 1.87% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. 537,157 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $45.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business earned $1.32 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $29,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah H. Mcconnell sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $168,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, formerly American Building Maintenance Industries, Inc, is a provider of end-to-end integrated facility solutions. The Company’s segments are Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and Other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of essential cleaning services, which include carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services.

