ProShare Advisors LLC Has $60,910,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 219.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) opened at 113.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $118.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 378.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post $5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial, Inc, is a provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets across the world. The Company’s products cater to the capital markets, which includes asset managers, investment banks, commercial banks, exchanges and issuers; the commodities markets, which includes producers, traders and intermediaries within energy, metals, petrochemicals and agriculture, and the commercial markets, which includes professionals and corporate executives within automotive and marketing/research information services.

