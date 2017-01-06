ProShare Advisors LLC Has $55,429,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $55,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,660,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,164,000 after buying an additional 253,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,926,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,106,000 after buying an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,832,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,447,000 after buying an additional 97,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,159,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,598,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAM Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the third quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 3,138,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,038,000 after buying an additional 120,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) traded up 0.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $118.70. 26,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.62 and a 1-year high of $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $118.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company earned $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

