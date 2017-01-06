Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,847 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,321 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 27.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 94,475 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded up 3.98% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.92. 1,392,038 shares of the company were exchanged. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.37 and a 1-year high of $186.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average of $150.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company earned $607 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post $3.32 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.61 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $74,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total transaction of $252,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) offers sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company’s products and services serve customers in a range of markets, enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings. The Company’s customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies.

