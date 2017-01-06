Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Monsanto Company (MON)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monsanto Company were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Monsanto Company during the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monsanto Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monsanto Company by 62.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monsanto Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monsanto Company by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) traded up 2.78% during trading on Friday, reaching $108.13. 4,047,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.84. Monsanto Company has a one year low of $83.73 and a one year high of $114.26.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Monsanto Company had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business earned $2.22 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monsanto Company will post $4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Monsanto Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.05%.

MON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Monsanto Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monsanto Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $128.00 target price on shares of Monsanto Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Monsanto Company from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $128.00 target price on shares of Monsanto Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.06.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $31,957.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles S. Mcmillan purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.23 per share, for a total transaction of $361,305.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,607,649.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Monsanto Company

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and precision agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

