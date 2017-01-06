Profund Advisors LLC Buys 61,078 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 134.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,078 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA Corporation were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 183.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 25.1% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 2,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 791.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded up 1.34% on Friday, hitting $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,561,414 shares. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.31.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from NVIDIA Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. NVIDIA Corporation’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. RBC Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA Corporation to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on NVIDIA Corporation from $90.00 to $24.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr raised NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $157,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $2,767,455.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,751,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,359,338.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

