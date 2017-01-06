PrivateBancorp, Inc. (PVTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PrivateBancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PrivateBancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB) traded up 0.28% on Friday, reaching $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,020 shares. PrivateBancorp has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.40.

PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. PrivateBancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PrivateBancorp will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. PrivateBancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.61%.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin sold 25,000 shares of PrivateBancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,129,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin sold 15,000 shares of PrivateBancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVTB. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in PrivateBancorp by 332.4% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 890,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,899,000 after buying an additional 684,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PrivateBancorp by 314.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,104,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,704,000 after buying an additional 837,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PrivateBancorp by 66.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in PrivateBancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PrivateBancorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,552,000 after buying an additional 188,342 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PrivateBancorp

PrivateBancorp, Inc (PrivateBancorp) is a bank holding company. The PrivateBank and Trust Company (the Bank or the PrivateBank) is its bank subsidiary. The Company has three operating segments. The Banking segment consists of commercial and personal banking services. Commercial banking services are primarily provided to corporations and other business clients and include an array of lending and cash management products.

