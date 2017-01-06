Prescott Group Capital Managem Purchases 378,788 Shares of ModSys International Ltd. (MDSY) Stock

ModSys International Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDSY) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 378,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $250,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ModSys International Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDSY) opened at 0.91 on Friday. ModSys International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The firm’s market cap is $17.02 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

ModSys International Company Profile

ModSys International Ltd., formerly BluePhoenix Solutions Ltd., develops and markets enterprise legacy migration solutions, and provides tools and professional services to international markets. The Company operates through information technology (IT) modernization solutions segment. The Company’s technologies and services allow businesses to migrate from their legacy mainframe and distributed IT infrastructures to modern environments and programming languages.

