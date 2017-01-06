Premier Oil PLC (PMO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their overweight rating on shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on the oil producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Premier Oil PLC from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Premier Oil PLC to a buy rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.08) target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Davy Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 97.94 ($1.20).

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) opened at 78.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 402.25 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.41. Premier Oil PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 19.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 82.00.

About Premier Oil PLC

Premier Oil plc is an independent exploration and production company with oil and gas interests in the North Sea, South East Asia, Pakistan, the Falkland Islands and Latin America. The Company is engaged in the business of upstream oil and gas exploration and production. The Company’s operations are located and managed in six business units: the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan (including Mauritania), the United Kingdom, Vietnam and the Rest of the World.

