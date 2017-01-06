Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Merck & Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Company were worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Company by 25.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 254,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Company by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Company by 26.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) traded up 0.28% during trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,849,109 shares. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $166.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm earned $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. Merck & Company had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Merck & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Merck & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Merck & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.17 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Merck & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on Merck & Company from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

In related news, Director Rochelle B. Lazarus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 514,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,487,653.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Company Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

