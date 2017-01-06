PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $41,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 254.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 585,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,677,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 189,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 5.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 99.7% in the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) traded up 0.65% during trading on Friday, reaching $118.14. 410,418 shares of the company traded hands. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.40 and a 12 month high of $119.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company earned $3.83 billion during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.77%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-the-pnc-shares-bought-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can/1142224.html.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Vetr raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.42.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $1,524,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 179,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,349,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,222,155.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) is a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Company operates through six segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, Residential Mortgage Banking, BlackRock and Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.