Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Planet Fitness, Inc. franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segments consists of Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. It is engaged in licensing and selling franchises under the Planet Fitness trade name, owning and operating fitness centers under the Planet Fitness trade name and selling fitness-related equipment to franchisee-owned stores. Planet Fitness, Inc. is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire. “

PLNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) opened at 20.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.90. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 485.81%. The firm earned $87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Richard L. Moore sold 41,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $886,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after buying an additional 85,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 116,468 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $7,784,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 102,355 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 550,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

