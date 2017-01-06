Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $169,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banced Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 66.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) opened at 91.13 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc has a 12-month low of $84.46 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

In related news, Director Jun Makihara purchased 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.22 per share, with a total value of $178,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. The Company’s products are sold in over 180 markets. Its segments include European Union; Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

