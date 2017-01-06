Chase Corp. (NYSEMKT:CCF) insider Peter R. Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $84,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chase Corp. (NYSEMKT:CCF) opened at 86.90 on Friday. Chase Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $90.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $801.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Chase Corp.’s previous annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Chase Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

WARNING: “Peter R. Chase Sells 1,000 Shares of Chase Corp. (CCF) Stock” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/peter-r-chase-sells-1000-shares-of-chase-corp-ccf-stock/1141890.html.

About Chase Corp.

Chase Corporation (Chase) is a manufacturer of protective materials for high reliability applications. The Company operates in two segments: industrial materials segment and construction materials segment. The industrial materials segment represents its specified products, which are used in or integrated into another company’s product with demand dependent upon general economic conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.