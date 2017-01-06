Personal Group Holdings plc (PGH) Insider Buys £1,039.70 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) insider Mike Dugdale acquired 281 shares of Personal Group Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,039.70 ($1,277.74).

Mike Dugdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Mike Dugdale purchased 3,476 shares of Personal Group Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £15,224.88 ($18,710.68).

Shares of Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) opened at 367.50 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 111.54 million. Personal Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 350.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 625.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 385.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 445.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th.

About Personal Group Holdings plc

Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH) is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in transacting employee benefits related business, including short-term accident and health insurance and the provision of salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, Mobile and Other.

