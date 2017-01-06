Persimmon plc (PSN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.35) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PSN. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,970 ($24.21) price objective on shares of Persimmon plc in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Persimmon plc from GBX 1,273 ($15.64) to GBX 1,702 ($20.92) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,092 ($25.71) price target on shares of Persimmon plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.04) price target on shares of Persimmon plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Davy Research reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,834.55 ($22.55).

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) traded down 0.21% on Thursday, reaching GBX 1936.00. 1,356,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.96 billion. Persimmon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,170.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,255.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,739.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,719.54.

Persimmon plc Company Profile

Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in house building within the United Kingdom. The Company trades under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, Westbury Partnerships and Space4. The Company offers a range of homes from studio apartments to family homes in approximately 400 locations under Permission homes brand.

