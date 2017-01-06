Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “PepsiCo shares have outperformed the broader industry in the last one year. The company has been doing well on the back of significant innovation, continued momentum in Frito-Lay business, revenue management strategies, improved productivity and better market execution. Again, it has been seeing higher volumes and profits in the North American segments due to an improving economy, better industry pricing dynamics and a consistency in positive innovation. Pepsi’ new product lineup, aggressive marketing efforts, productivity improvement and cost-saving initiatives should drive profits. That said, growing health awareness has been hurting the CSD category, resulting in a 3% volume decline in the first three quarters of 2016. Again, rising volatility in global markets and increasing currency headwind may dampen growth, going forward.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pepsico in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Pepsico in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Pepsico in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a report on Friday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Shares of Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) opened at 104.71 on Friday. Pepsico has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03. The company has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Pepsico’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/pepsico-inc-pep-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1142043.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Pepsico during the second quarter valued at about $13,013,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pepsico by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pepsico by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Pepsico by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,540,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,037,000 after buying an additional 424,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Pepsico by 55.9% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 126,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 45,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pepsico (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pepsico Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pepsico Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.