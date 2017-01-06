Peel Hunt Lowers NEXT plc (NXT) Price Target to GBX 4,200

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 5,000 ($61.45) to GBX 4,200 ($51.62) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT plc from GBX 5,350 ($65.75) to GBX 5,125 ($62.98) and set a ” hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($70.66) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Haitong Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($72.51) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($73.12) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,751.81 ($58.40).

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4110.00 on Wednesday. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 7,110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,890.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,020.59. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.96 billion.

About NEXT plc

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

