PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) Chairman Frank F. Khulusi sold 90,000 shares of PCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,998,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,769.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) opened at 22.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $263.05 million. PCM, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $24.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PCM, Inc. (PCMI) Chairman Frank F. Khulusi Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/pcm-inc-pcmi-chairman-frank-f-khulusi-sells-90000-shares-of-stock/1142085.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCMI. BlackRock Group LTD purchased a new position in PCM during the third quarter worth about $212,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PCM during the third quarter worth about $158,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PCM during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in PCM during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in PCM by 1,521.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

PCMI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PCM in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on PCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About PCM

PCM, Inc is engaged in providing technology products, services and solutions through direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company offers technology products, solutions and other consumer products. Its segments include Commercial, Public Sector, MacMall, Canada, and Corporate & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.