PCM FUND INC (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 1st

PCM FUND INC (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of PCM FUND INC (NYSE:PCM) traded up 0.29% during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. PCM FUND INC has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

About PCM FUND INC

PCM Fund Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to seek to achieve high current income. Capital gains from the disposition of investments are a secondary objective of the Fund. The Fund invests in agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities (MBS), private label (non-agency) mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporate debt securities, high yield corporate debt securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

