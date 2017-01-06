Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSI. GMP Securities lowered Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) opened at 19.69 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.66 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at CIBC” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/pason-systems-inc-psi-price-target-increased-to-c16-50-by-analysts-at-cibc/1142171.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc is a provider of data management systems for drilling rigs. The Company offers solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, and Web-based information management, enables collaboration between the rig and the office. It operates through three geographic segments: Canada, the United States, and International (Latin America, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere and the Middle East).

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.