Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSI. GMP Securities lowered Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) opened at 19.69 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.66 billion.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.
Pason Systems Company Profile
Pason Systems Inc is a provider of data management systems for drilling rigs. The Company offers solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, and Web-based information management, enables collaboration between the rig and the office. It operates through three geographic segments: Canada, the United States, and International (Latin America, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere and the Middle East).
