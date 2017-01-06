Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $2,695,000 Position in Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,628 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 4.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 194,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 19.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,099,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,160,000 after buying an additional 345,810 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 7.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,071,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,556,000 after buying an additional 77,824 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 256,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 6,674,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,567,000 after buying an additional 39,062 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. 10,247,235 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $47.13.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company earned $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $48.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vetr downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.34 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.52.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,528,544.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,750.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

