Park Electrochemical Corporation (PKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Park Electrochemical Corporation had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) opened at 17.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. Park Electrochemical Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Park Electrochemical Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other Park Electrochemical Corporation news, Chairman Brian E. Shore purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $110,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 425,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,236.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Park Electrochemical Corporation during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Electrochemical Corporation Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and sells digital and radio frequency (RF)/microwave printed circuit materials products principally for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure and high-end computing markets and advanced composite materials, parts and assemblies and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

