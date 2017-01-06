Panera Bread Company (PNRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vetr cut shares of Panera Bread Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.51 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Panera Bread Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. RBC Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Panera Bread Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Panera Bread Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Panera Bread Company from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.38.

Shares of Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) opened at 208.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.58 and its 200 day moving average is $207.32. Panera Bread Company has a 12 month low of $178.99 and a 12 month high of $224.15. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.04 million. Panera Bread Company had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Panera Bread Company will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Panera Bread Company (PNRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/panera-bread-company-pnra-stock-rating-upgraded-by-oppenheimer-holdings-inc/1141995.html.

In related news, SVP Scott G. Blair sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $37,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calvert Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Panera Bread Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Panera Bread Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Panera Bread Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Panera Bread Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Panera Bread Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Panera Bread Company Company Profile

Panera Bread Company (Panera) is a food service provider. Panera is a national bakery-cafe concept with approximately 1,970 Company-owned and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in over 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Company Bakery-Cafe Operations, Franchise Operations, and Fresh Dough and Other Product Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Panera Bread Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panera Bread Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.