Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) opened at 22.80 on Tuesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.85 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/orrstown-financial-services-inc-orrf-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1142015.html.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Coy sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $29,006.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,518.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Rosenberry sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $50,777.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 213.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 50,908 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 232,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 212,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and trust business. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s activities involve accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.