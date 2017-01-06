Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Organovo Holdings in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organovo Holdings in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) traded down 0.80% on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 309,918 shares. Organovo Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Organovo Holdings had a negative return on equity of 62.11% and a negative net margin of 1,178.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Organovo Holdings will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Organovo Holdings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Organovo Holdings by 35.8% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 266,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 70,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Organovo Holdings by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after buying an additional 281,330 shares during the period. Cowen Group Inc. increased its position in Organovo Holdings by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cowen Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Organovo Holdings by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

