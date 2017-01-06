Oppenheimer Holdings Comments on McDonald’s Corporation’s Q1 2017 Earnings (MCD)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s Corporation in a report issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner expects that the brokerage will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for McDonald’s Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The fast-food giant reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. The firm earned $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 197.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.01 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) opened at 119.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.07. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.67.

In other McDonald’s Corporation news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,888.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $979,827.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $193,510,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 46.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,988,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $575,422,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 49.3% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,192,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $504,479,000 after buying an additional 1,383,391 shares during the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 115.7% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 2,204,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $254,304,000 after buying an additional 1,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 16,763,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,017,279,000 after buying an additional 655,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s Corporation

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

