Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT) President Samir Chandrakant Patel Sells 3,844 Shares

Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) President Samir Chandrakant Patel sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $19,066.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,332 shares in the company, valued at $90,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Samir Chandrakant Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Samir Chandrakant Patel sold 2,999 shares of Ophthotech Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $14,695.10.
Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) traded down 0.40% on Friday, hitting $4.96. 1,682,194 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $177.06 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. Ophthotech Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $73.66.
Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Ophthotech Corporation had a negative net margin of 323.19% and a negative return on equity of 916.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ophthotech Corporation will post ($5.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ophthotech Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on shares of Ophthotech Corporation from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Ophthotech Corporation in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ophthotech Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ophthotech Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ophthotech Corporation by 93.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ophthotech Corporation by 26.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ophthotech Corporation during the second quarter worth $287,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ophthotech Corporation by 99.4% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ophthotech Corporation by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ophthotech Corporation
Ophthotech Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company specializes in the development of therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye, with a focus on developing therapeutics for age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its advanced product candidate is Fovista, which is for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs.
