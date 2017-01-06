Ophir Energy Plc (OPHR) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Macquarie lowered shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday. Macquarie currently has GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Ophir Energy Plc from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Ophir Energy Plc to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 105 ($1.29) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group dropped their target price on Ophir Energy Plc from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 88 ($1.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. FirstEnergy Capital reissued a market perform rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.04) target price on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 98.75 ($1.21).

Shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) traded down 0.53% on Thursday, reaching GBX 94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,381 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.96. Ophir Energy Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 63.49 and a 1-year high of GBX 103.41. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 661.76 million.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/ophir-energy-plc-ophr-downgraded-by-macquarie-to-neutral/1142451.html.

In other Ophir Energy Plc news, insider Anthony (Tony) Rouse bought 135,000 shares of Ophir Energy Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £118,800 ($145,999.75). Also, insider Bill Higgs bought 1,729 shares of Ophir Energy Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £1,486.94 ($1,827.38).

Ophir Energy Plc Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Asia and Africa. The principal activity of the Company is the development of offshore and deepwater oil and gas exploration assets. The Company’s geographical segments are Africa, Asia and are head-quartered in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ophir Energy Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophir Energy Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.