OncoCyte Corp (OCX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEMKT:OCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEMKT:OCX) opened at 6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. The firm’s market capitalization is $199.53 million. OncoCyte Corp has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

About OncoCyte Corp

OncoCyte Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company focused in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company is developing molecular cancer diagnostics utilizing a discovery platform that focuses on identifying genetic markers expressed in various types of cancer. It operates through the research and development of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer segment.

