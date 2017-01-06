Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Sells 538,100 Shares of Great Plains Energy Inc (GXP)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. decreased its stake in Great Plains Energy Inc (NYSE:GXP) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,100 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Great Plains Energy were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Great Plains Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 90.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Plains Energy during the second quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Plains Energy Inc (NYSE:GXP) traded up 1.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 2,103,403 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.36. Great Plains Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Great Plains Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC upgraded Great Plains Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their price target on Great Plains Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Plains Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company does not own or operate any assets other than the stock of its subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO).

