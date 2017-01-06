Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,313,835 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (CLF)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,313,835 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cliffs Natural Resources by 16.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cliffs Natural Resources by 20.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cliffs Natural Resources by 19.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cliffs Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cliffs Natural Resources by 66.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLF) traded down 2.52% on Friday, reaching $8.50. 6,561,034 shares of the company traded hands. Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $553 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.76 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.98.

In other Cliffs Natural Resources news, Director Joseph A. Rutkowski bought 6,000 shares of Cliffs Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,015.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric M. Rychel bought 5,000 shares of Cliffs Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,739.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cliffs Natural Resources Company Profile

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company’s segments include U.S. Iron Ore and Asia Pacific Iron Ore. The Company is a producer of iron ore pellets, primarily selling production from U.S.

