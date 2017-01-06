Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Increases Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 484.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 963,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798,850 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 149.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,020,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after buying an additional 12,598,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,965,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,897,000 after buying an additional 293,836 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.8% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,536,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,679,000 after buying an additional 1,258,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,875,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,315,000 after buying an additional 549,240 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,709,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after buying an additional 189,144 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) traded down 6.41% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149,779 shares. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The stock’s market cap is $1.79 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 35.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $176.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/old-mutual-global-investors-uk-ltd-increases-stake-in-coeur-mining-inc-cde/1142525.html.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.10 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $110,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company’s segments include Palmarejo complex, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and San Bartolome mines, and Coeur Capital. The Company also a non-operating interest in the Endeavor mine in Australia in addition to royalties on the El Gallo complex in Mexico, the Zaruma mine in Ecuador, and the Correnso mine in New Zealand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.