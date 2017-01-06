Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Cuts Position in Neustar, Inc. (NSR)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Neustar, Inc. (NYSE:NSR) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,279 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Neustar were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neustar by 11.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after buying an additional 118,363 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neustar by 44.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neustar by 14.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 294,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 37,294 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Neustar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Neustar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Neustar, Inc. (NYSE:NSR) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,003 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.40. Neustar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Neustar (NYSE:NSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.51 million. Neustar had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 13.43%. Neustar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neustar, Inc. will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/old-mutual-global-investors-uk-ltd-cuts-position-in-neustar-inc-nsr/1142563.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neustar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Neustar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Neustar in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Neustar

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neustar, Inc. (NYSE:NSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Neustar Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neustar Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.