Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Boosts Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,211 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 30.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 467.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) traded up 1.37% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. 30,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $254.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $1,463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,319,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,801,748.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. It operates as a direct selling company in approximately two geographic regions: Americas and Europe, and Asia Pacific, which includes approximately three sub-regions: Southeast Asia Pacific, Greater China and North Asia.

