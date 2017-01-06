Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 144,530 Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 46.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 13.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) traded up 0.26% on Friday, hitting $114.80. 92,871 shares of the stock traded hands. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.76. The company earned $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post $8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/old-mutual-global-investors-uk-ltd-acquires-shares-of-144530-stamps-com-inc-stmp/1142521.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STMP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital set a $133.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In related news, insider James Bortnak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $472,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at $576,032.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd I. Miller III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $1,710,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,270,429.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. The Company operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment. Under the Stamps.com and Endicia branded solutions, the Company’s customers use its service to mail and ship a range of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range of United States Postal Service (USPS) mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, and Parcel Select, and among others.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.