Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NxStage Medical, Inc. is a medical device company, headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts, USA, that develops, manufactures and markets innovative systems for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, or ESRD, and acute kidney failure. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXTM. Northland Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of NxStage Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on shares of NxStage Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NxStage Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) traded up 0.130% during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.955. 67,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NxStage Medical has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.75 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/nxstage-medical-inc-nxtm-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1142461.html.

In other NxStage Medical news, SVP Matthew W. Towse sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $112,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Winifred L. Swan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $76,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,961.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTM. FMR LLC increased its stake in NxStage Medical by 67.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,537,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,420,000 after buying an additional 3,040,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NxStage Medical by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,602,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,783,000 after buying an additional 478,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in NxStage Medical by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,879,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NxStage Medical by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,828,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after buying an additional 181,273 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NxStage Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $44,715,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. The Company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center and Services. It offers its products and services to various markets, such as home, critical care and in-center.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NxStage Medical (NXTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.