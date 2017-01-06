NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA Corporation were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,087,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,131,000 after buying an additional 197,299 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 154.6% in the second quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 563,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,483,000 after buying an additional 342,092 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 19.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 92,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 36.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,623,000 after buying an additional 41,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded up 1.34% during trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. 20,561,414 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $119.93.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. The business earned $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from NVIDIA Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. NVIDIA Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Vetr upgraded shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.49 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation from $90.00 to $24.75 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

In other NVIDIA Corporation news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $5,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $2,767,455.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,751,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,359,338.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

