NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Position Decreased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NVIDIA Corporation were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 183.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 25.1% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 2,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 72.6% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded up 1.34% during trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,570,466 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $119.93.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.32%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation from $90.00 to $24.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr raised shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 19,265 shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $2,020,513.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,434,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 35,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $3,070,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,028.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

