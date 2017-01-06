NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Given “Buy” Rating at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA Corporation from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Vetr upgraded NVIDIA Corporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.49 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on NVIDIA Corporation from $90.00 to $24.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. KeyCorp restated an equal weight rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.10.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded up 0.43% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,095,719 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $119.93.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.37. The business earned $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/nvidia-corporation-nvda-given-buy-rating-at-rbc-capital-markets/1142283.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NVIDIA Corporation’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

In other NVIDIA Corporation news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $2,767,455.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,751,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,359,338.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,688,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,241,821,000 after buying an additional 601,606 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,986,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $798,539,000 after buying an additional 152,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,714,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,746,000 after buying an additional 414,290 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,844,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $880,106,000 after buying an additional 3,441,948 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 51.6% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,751,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $223,350,000 after buying an additional 1,616,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.