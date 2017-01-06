Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) opened at 9.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $9.74.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2, (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is high current income consistent with capital preservation. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value.
