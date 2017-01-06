Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) opened at 9.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/nuveen-preferred-securities-income-fund-jps-to-go-ex-dividend-on-january-11th/1142099.html.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2, (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is high current income consistent with capital preservation. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.