Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) opened at 13.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $15.63.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and New Jersey income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain United States territories.

