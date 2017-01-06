Nuveen N C Prem (NNC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen N C Prem (NYSE:NNC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Nuveen N C Prem (NYSE:NNC) opened at 13.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. Nuveen N C Prem has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $15.04.

About Nuveen N C Prem

Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain United States territories.

