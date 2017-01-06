Nuveen Conn Prm (NTC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Conn Prm (NYSE:NTC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

Nuveen Conn Prm (NYSE:NTC) opened at 12.39 on Friday. Nuveen Conn Prm has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

Nuveen Conn Prm Company Profile

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain United States territories.

