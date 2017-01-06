NOW Inc. (DNOW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) opened at 20.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. The firm’s market cap is $2.24 billion. NOW has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NOW will post ($1.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in NOW by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in NOW by 9.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NOW by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in NOW by 29.7% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Lucus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to energy and industrial markets. The Company operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. The Company operates through three segments: United States (U.S.), Canada and International. Through its network of over 300 locations across the world, it stocks and sells an offering of energy products, as well as a selection of products for industrial applications.

