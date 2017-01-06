Northpointe Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,815 Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)

Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 85.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth $58,168,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 9.9% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 13,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 4,295.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 18,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Niagara Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Niagara Bank now owns 4,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) traded up 1.48% during trading on Friday, reaching $244.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590,873 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average is $182.27. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.20 and a 12-month high of $246.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.09. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Vetr downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.14 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

In other news, insider Sarah G. Smith sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah G. Smith sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $46,100.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,121.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Company’s Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, which include advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs and risk management.

