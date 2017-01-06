Northpointe Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. Northpointe Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,889,000 after buying an additional 178,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,397,000 after buying an additional 545,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,777,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,894,000 after buying an additional 180,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 12.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after buying an additional 247,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,810,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 73,072 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) traded down 1.13% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 553,189 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $514.82 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.23 million. Crocs had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, across the world marketing and distribution of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Americas segment consists of the product sales in the North and South America geographic regions.

